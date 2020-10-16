Tata Comm’s Q2 consolidated net profit surges to Rs 384 cr

News Desk 1Published: 17th October 2020 2:14 am IST
Mumbai, Oct 16 : Tata Communications on Friday reported a seven-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, at Rs 384.81 crore.

During the corresponding period of the last financial year, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 54.31 crore.

The income from operations of the company, rose to Rs 4,401.08 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 4,272.76 crore earned during a year ago period.

A.S. Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications, said: “We have had a strong performance in Q2, as we continue to deepen our customer engagements and support enterprises to seamlessly embark and advance on their digital transformation journeys. Leveraging the shift to cloud-first, internet-first strategies, we are innovating across our portfolio to offer solutions that are tailored to this new digital-first world.”

“We see great opportunities ahead, as organisations look to harness the power of technology to transform their business models and drive competitive differentiation and sustainable development.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

