Tata Motors domestic sales zoom up 21.6% in August

New Delhi, Sep 3 : Automobile major Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 21.6 per cent rise in its total domestic sales for August.

The company’s total domestic sales rose to 35,420 units from 29,140 units off-take in August 2019.

Total passenger vehicle sales during the month under review zoomed by 154 per cent, increasing from 18,583 units from 7,316 units sold during the like period of last year.

However, the auto major’s total commercial vehicle sales plunged by 28 per cent to 17,889 units from 24,850 units sold in August 2019.

