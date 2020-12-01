Tata Motors’ overall Nov sales zoom up 21%

New Delhi, Dec 1 : Automobile major Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 20.73 per cent rise in its total sales for November on a year-on-year basis.

“Tata Motors Ltd sales in the domestic and international market for November 2020 stood at 49,650 vehicles, compared to 41,124 units during November 2019,” the company said in a statement.

Besides, the company’s total domestic sales rose by 26 per cent to 47,859 units from 38,057 units off-take in November 2019.

However, on a sequential basis, the total domestic sales were lower by 4 per cent, at 47,859 units from 49,669 units off-take in November 2019.

Total passenger vehicle sales during the month under review zoomed by 108 per cent, increasing to 21,641 units from 10,400 units sold during the like period of last year.

Nevertheless, the auto major’s total commercial vehicle sales fell by 9 per cent to 27,982 units from 30,588 units sold in November 2019.

Source: IANS

