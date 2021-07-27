Tata Motors rolls out 10K units of all new Safari

Mumbai: Automobile major Tata Motors on Tuesday rolled out the 10,000th unit of the all new Safari from its manufacturing facility in Pune.

According to the company, despite all restrictions, after the 100th rollout in February 2021, the last 9,900 units of the new Safari were rolled out in less than four months.

The automaker attributed strong customer response supporting the accelerated production trend.

At present, Safari is one of the top-selling 6 or 7-seater high SUV with a current market share of 25.2 per cent in its category, it said.

Tata Motors said that together with its stablemate Harrier, the new Safari currently commands a 41.2 per cent in the ‘High SUV’ segment (as of Q1FY22).

“We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone for the new Safari in a span of four months. Not to mention, we have achieved this landmark during one of the toughest periods our country has endured in its long history. The 10,000th feat validates the collective hard work put in by various teams responsible for the rebirth of this illustrious model,” said Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

“The Safari in its new avatar takes forward the brand’s rich legacy by combining ‘Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0′ design language with the proven capability of ‘OMEGARC’, the architecture derived from Land Rover’s renowned ‘D8’ platform – the gold standard among SUVs worldwide.”