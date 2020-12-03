Tata Nexon EV crosses 2K sales milestone

Mumbai, Dec 3 : Tata Motors on Thursday said its electric vehicle Nexon has surpassed the 2,000 sales milestone.

According to the company, in over 10 months since the launch, the sales of the Nexon EV reached 2,200 units as of November 2020, indicating the rapid demand for the EVs in the personal car segment.

“This growing demand is on the back of increased awareness, growing charging infrastructure, encouraging government incentives, breaking myths that surrounds EVs, and most importantly, the undisputed benefits that it offers i.e. lower operating cost,” said Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.

“Further, with the continued support from the government in terms of incentives such as benefits on registration and road tax, we hope that EVs will soon become the most desirable and a mainstream choice for the customers in India.”

As per a company statement, after rolling out the 1,000 Nexon EV in August this year, the car clocked in another 1,000 sales units in a record time of three-months (Sept-Nov 2020).

At present, Tata Motors is leading the EV segment with a 74 per cent market share.

Source: IANS

