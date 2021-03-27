Tata Sky opens its first exclusive jingalala store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tata Sky, India’s leading content distribution and Pay-TV platform Friday announced the opening of its first exclusive Jingalala Store in Hyderabad.

Situated in Vanasthalipuram, the experience store will serve as a direct touchpoint for customers, offering the complete array of services from Tata Sky including Tata Sky DTH, Tata Sky Binge and Binge+ (OTT), the company said in a release here.

Owned and operated by franchisees, the store is equipped with trained staff to cater to customers’ personalized requirements including a product demo, priority installations, query resolution and other after-sales services.

Commenting at the inauguration, Tata Sky Chief Sales Officer Neil Suares, said, “The new Jingalala Store will serve as our first direct point of sale with customers, giving them a chance to experience the myriad entertainment possibilities that come with a Tata Sky connection.

The first Jingalala Store will bring the entire gamut of Tata Sky’s offerings under one roof, allowing for an enhanced user experience for existing and prospective customers.

It will also act as a direct touchpoint for existing subscribers to avail after-sales services including box upgrades, changing packs and channels, getting a spare remote or resolving any other customer complaints.