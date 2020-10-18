Tata Steel Long Products focus on volume growth, product mix

Mumbai, Oct 18 : Tata Steel Long Products Ltd is focusing on volume growth and product mix improvement for further growth.

In its investor presentation, the company said that it is well poised for future growth and value creation and that revival of auto demand, particularly that of commercial vehicles, is a positive factor for its business.

It further said that it has ramped up the recently-acquired DRI (direct reduced iron) assets at 100 per cent utilisation. It has also changed the business model to minimise inventory and spread volatility.

Tata Steel Long Products further said that operational improvements and synergy with Tata Steel has driven cost reduction, and operational reliability and customer relationships have been leveraged to strengthen the existing franchise.

The investor presentation also highlighted the reduction in net debt by Rs 753 crore in last four quarters, including pre-payment of Rs 172 crore in 2QFY21.

