‘Tattooed body in sack’ mystery solved, four held: Police

New Delhi, Aug 13 : The mystery of the tattooed body in a gunny bag, found in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area earlier this month, has been solved with the identification of the murder victim and arrest of the four people who had beaten him to death, police said on Wednesday.

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Jhinaka, a resident of Gorakhpur.

After the initial investigation in what seemed to be a blind murder case, four men were arrested for allegedly beating him to death after he refused to return a cart that he had borrowed from one of them, police said.

The four arrested accused have been identified as Gautam (47), Kaushal (28), Ramji (60), and Bhagirath (45).

During investigation, police found that Jhinaka had borrowed a cart from Gautam, who owned a shed in Tughlakabad, but later refused to return it.

“He had a quarrel with Gautam, Ramji, Kaushal and Bhagirath on the intervening night of August 3 and 4. All accused were under the influence of liquor and gave him a merciless beating. He received head injuries and succumbed on the spot. The assailants, in order to dump the body, wrapped it in a gunny bag and brought it to Tughlakabad Fort to dump in a well but were noticed by a passer-by. They then dumped the body in the forest and came back,” said DCP, South East, R.P. Meena.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.