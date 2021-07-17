Tax extortion raj prevailing in country: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government over the rising prices of essential commodities on Saturday and alleged that a “tax extortion raj” is prevailing in the country.

“People are frustrated as a tax extortion raj is prevailing in the country,” he said in a tweet in Hindi and tagged a media report that cited a survey claiming that most of the Indians are worried over the price rise and foresee a decline in their earnings.

In another tweet, Gandhi shared pictures from protests organised by the Congress in various parts of the country against the rising prices.

He also shared a screen grab of his meeting with the party’s social media cell workers at an online event on Friday and tweeted in Hindi: “We will stand by each other — we are not afraid, will not be afraid.”

Addressing the party workers, the former Congress chief had said those who were afraid of facing the reality and the BJP were free to leave the party, while fearless leaders from outside the party should be brought in.