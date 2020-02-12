Taxi drivers must display ‘My cab is safe’ sign on vehicles

A+ A-

Hyderabad Traffic Police is going to stress on the “MY CAB IS SAFE” initiative from 14 February 2020 to ensure the safety of citizens and especially woman. The aim of this initiative is to digitalize the records of all Motor Cabs plying in the limits of Hyderabad City to further enhance the security of citizens in the city.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Wednesday issued a notice for registering Motor Cabs with the police. Once again the owners, drivers and other vehicles of this category who have not registered themselves with all three traffic police commssionerates should get the digitalized registration of their Motor Cabs vehicle.

It has been observed that as per RTA records about 85745 Motor Cabs and 27234 Maxi Cabs are registered and moving in Hyderabad City police jurisdiction are operating without adequate documents and unlicensed drivers. It is also found that some drivers are misbehaving with passengers, charging an undue fare and also indulging in aiding unlawful activities.

Commissioner Anjani Kumar said, “Many cabs are also affecting road safety and security by parking in dangerous places, driving rashly and creating other forms of a nuisance. Therefore to ensure that such vehicles operate in an orderly manner and do not compromise public and road safety, Rule No.269 of A.P Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, that says all these motor cabs category vehicles to register themselves with city police”.

Hired vehicles that violate these rules will be liable for action under the Hyderabad City Police Act and relevant provision of the IPC and M.V Act, Commissioner said.

Further, Commissioner says that the registration process will help the police to track the cabs in case of any exigency and whenever required if involved in an incident. The sticker pasted on the cab gives some sense of security and confidence to the commuters and passengers using the cab.

Moreover, under the “My Auto is Safe” project, already 85,000 autos have already been registered with Hyderabad Traffic Police.

The registration process of Motor Cabs is going to start from 14 February 2020 onwards at Traffic Training Institute, Begumpet. The owners and drivers can contact 040-27853722 or Traffic Helpline 9010203626 for inquiries.

All owners, drivers of Motor Cabs, Maxi Cabs should register themselves with Hyderabad Traffic police

Stick and carry QR code board of My Cab is Safe in the vehicle

Driver and vehicle details have to be displayed in the vehicle for passengers

