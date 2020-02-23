Taylor Swift celebrates boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s birthday

A+ A-

Washington D.C.: Taylor Swift celebrated her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s birthday with a dinner at the luxurious London hot spot Bob Bob Ricard on Friday night (local time).

According to an eyewitness to E!News, the famous lovebirds were not alone. English singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn and other friends joined them at a table of six for dinner, the source informed.

The eyewitness stated that they had fun drinking champagne at the table by pushing a button that says ‘Press for Champagne’ and having it immediately dispensed. They were at the place for several hours enjoying the night.

During the gathering, the group also stayed entertained by drawing at the table and playing a game.

According to another eyewitness, the 30-year-old singer’s bodyguard carried a stack of books from the dinner table that included Oxford English Dictionary and English novel ‘A Month in the Country’.

The ‘Lover’ singer and the ‘Harriet’ actor who have been dating for more than two years have kept their romance mainly out of the spotlight, however, Swift briefly hinted on falling for Alwyn in her Netflix documentary. The couple were also shown embracing backstage during her Reputation Tour.

The ‘Fearless’ singer recalled, “I was also falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life.”

Last month, they also evidenced their relationship by marking a joint attendance at the 2020 Golden Globes, where Swift was nominated for Best Original Song.