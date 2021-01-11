TCL unveils new TV line-up, to roll out Google TVs this year

New Delhi, Jan 11 : TCL Electronics on Monday unveiled a new line-up of Mini LED, QLED and 4K HDR TVs that offer a comprehensive range of lifestyle features for the millennials and the young population.

The company also announced it would roll out a series of TCL Google TVs in 2021, starting in the US.

TCL Google TVs will combine the industry-leading display technologies, such as Mini-LED, 8K and QLED, with Google’s entertainment offerings.

“The introduction of TCL Google TVs will take our partnership with Google to the next level,” said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics.

Shobana Radhakrishnan, Senior Engineering Director, Google TV, added: “We are excited to partner with TCL to bring Google TV to customers around the world.”

Launched at part of its ‘AI x IoT’ strategy at the CES 2021, the company said it will reveal more details about the new TV line-up closer to sales launch later this year.

The latest 4K Mini LED TV C825 elevates TV viewing and video gaming standards to the next level. Thousands of light control units are used to increase the number of backlight sources.

“Combined with full array, ultra-high targeted regional brightness adjustment is realised to bring a better visual experience,” the company said.

Featuring Quantum Dot Display Technology, C825 combines light and colour, higher gamut and more precise light control to achieve the ultimate picture quality effect. C825 also features Dolby Vision HDR imaging technology.

The TCL C725 QLED 4K TV offers nearly 100 per cent ultra-high colour gamut (DCI-P3).

“The Quantum Dot Display Technology in the C725 will deliver even more vibrant and diverse colours without the limitations of lower colour volume or shorter lifespans found in other colour technologies,” the company added.

The C725’s ‘AiPQ Engine’ switches on the full potential of TCL’s big-screen TVs with real-time optimisation for different entertainment or content genres.

In addition, C725 supports both MEMC and HDMI 2.1 to deliver images that are always smooth, even in fast-moving action scenes.

The TCL P725 is a 4K HDR TV featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, delivering a high-quality and detailed experience.

