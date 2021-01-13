TCL’s wearable displays to be launched later this year

By Mansoor|   Published: 13th January 2021 6:52 pm IST

Washington: After years of prototypes, appliance company TCL’s Wearable Display will finally be available for purchase later this year.

According to Mashable, the company announced the news during its press conference at this year’s CES.

The device comes in the form of sunglasses equipped with dual 1080p displays. When connected to a device via USB-C – such as a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or 2-in-1 PC a user can watch movies, play video games, and read books.

As per Mashable, the displays mimic the effect of a 140-inch screen from 4 meters away. The shades still give a person the freedom to see and hear everything around when needed.

Even though these sunglasses are not the most fashionable, they are more discrete than a virtual reality headset.

As for exact availability, TCL said that the Wearable Display “will be commercially available later this year in select markets” and more details will be available closer to the launch date. 

