TCS Board approves Rs 16,000 cr share buyback

By News Desk 1Published: 7th October 2020 9:15 pm IST
TCS Board approves Rs 16,000 cr share buyback

Mumbai, Oct 7 : The Board of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday approved the proposal to buyback over 5.33 crore equity shares for up to Rs 16,000 crore.

The buyback price would be Rs 3,000 per share, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today has approved a proposal to buyback up to 5,33,33,333 equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore, being 1.42 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 3,000 per equity share,” it said.

The buyback, proposed to be made from the shareholders of the company on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route using the stock exchange mechanism, is subject to approval of the members by means of a special resolution through a postal ballot.

READ:  1,343 new cases take Gujarat's Covid tally to 1,41,398

On Wednesday, TCS shares on the BSE closed at Rs 2,737.40, higher by Rs 21.25 or 0.78 per cent from the previous close.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 7th October 2020 9:15 pm IST
Back to top button