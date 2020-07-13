TCS campus placement: Company to recruit 40000 freshers

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is likely to recruit 40,000 freshers during campus placements.

TCS campus placement in India

As per the reports, TCS will not reduce its hiring despite drop in company’s revenue in last quarter. The drop in revenue was due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It seems that the company is expecting rise in business in the next half of the year.

Last year too, the company had recruited 40 thousand freshers from Indian campuses.

TCS campus placement in US

Meanwhile, the company has also decided to increase the campus placement in US. This decision was taken amid rise in restrictions on H1B and L1 visas.

Apart from Engineers, the company hires candidates from business schools in the US.

Since 2014, the company has recruited over 20 thousand Americans.

TCS EVP and Global HR head Milind Lakkad said that the restrictions on the visas are not good.

H1B visas

After Trump administration took charge, many restrictions were imposed on H1B visas in order to discourage employers from hiring employees from other country to work in the US.

Not only the H1B visa, but the administration is also imposing a number of conditions on student visas too. Recently, it asked international students currently in the United States enrolled in online programmes to depart the country or take other measures, such as in-person instruction to remain lawfully in the US.