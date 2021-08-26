TCS ninja hiring: Applications invited from jobseekers

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has invited applications from jobseekers for Ninja Hiring.

As per the information provided by the company on its website, students of B.E. / B.Tech / M.E. / M.Tech / MCA/ M.Sc whose year of passing will be 2020 are eligible for the recruitment drive.

The minimum aggregate marks of candidates must be 60 percent in Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation examination.

Apart from educational criteria, the candidates must satisfy age limits. The age of the candidates should be 18-28 years.

Selection stages for TCS ninja hiring

The candidates will be recruited based on written test and interview. The written tests which are going to commence from September 12 will check cognitive and programming skills.

TCS iON will inform the result of the written test to the candidates.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the TCS website (click here). Before applying online, they must register on the website under the ‘IT’ category.

It must be noted that TCS does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process.

The last date for the registration of applications is August 29. For more details, candidates can visit the company’s official website (click here).

For any assistance, TCS Helpdesk Team can be contacted on its email id: ilp.support@tcs.com or helpline number 18002093111.