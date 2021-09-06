TCS off campus drive: Applications invited from jobseekers

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is inviting applications from jobseekers for the off campus drive which is going to be held in the month of October.

As per the details of the drive provided by the company, B.E. / B.Tech / M.E. / M.Tech / MCA / M.Sc degree holders whose year of passing is either 2020 or 2021 are eligible for the drive.

The minimum aggregate marks of candidates must be 60 percent in Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation examination.

Apart from educational criteria, the candidates must satisfy age limits. The age of the candidates should be 18-28 years.

Candidates with prior work experience of up to two years are eligible to apply for the TCS off campus drive.

Selection stages in TCS off campus drive

The candidates will be recruited based on written test and interview. The written test is scheduled to be held in the month of October 2021 whereas the date of the interview will be announced later.

The written test will have two parts. Part A will test cognitive skills whereas Part B is going to check candidates’ programming skills. The time duration of the A and B parts are 120 and 180 minutes respectively.

TCS iON will inform the result of the written test to the candidates.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the TCS website (click here). Before applying online, they must register on the website under the ‘IT’ category.

It must be noted that TCS does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process.

The last date for the registration of applications is September 24. For more details, candidates can visit the company’s official website.

For any assistance, TCS Helpdesk Team can be contacted on its email id: ilp.support@tcs.com or helpline number 18002093111.