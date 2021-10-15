TCS smart hiring: Applications invited from jobseekers

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has invited applications from jobseekers for Smart Hiring.

As per the information provided by the company on its website, candidates who hold BCA, B. Sc (Maths, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Biochemistry, Computer Science, IT), B. Voc in CS / IT degree from the year of passing 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be eligible for the hiring.

The minimum aggregate marks of candidates must be 50 percent in Class Xth, Class XIIth, and graduation.

Selection stages for TCS smart hiring

The candidates will be recruited based on written tests and interviews. The written tests are going to commence on November 19, 2021.

TCS iON will inform the result of the written test to the candidates.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the TCS website (click here). Before applying online, they must register on the website under the ‘IT’ category.

It must be noted that TCS does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process.

The last date for the registration of applications is November 2, 2021. For more details, candidates can visit the company’s official website (click here).

For any assistance, TCS Helpdesk Team can be contacted on its email id: ilp.support@tcs.com or helpline number 18002093111.

TCS

It is a multinational company headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is a subsidiary of the Tata Group.

In terms of market capitalization, it is the largest IT services company in the world. It is the second largest company in India.