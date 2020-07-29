TDB should appoint Sanskrit teachers, not Arabic: VHP

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad(VHP) on Wednesday condemned the decision of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in appointing Arabic teachers in the schools which come under its management in Kerala.

Condemning the decision, VHP working president advocate Alok Kumar called upon the Board to withdraw its decision and appoint Sanskrit teachers.

The VHP said that the Sanskrit language is the “depository of the Bharatiya Spiritual Heritage” and its teaching should be made mandatory in the schools run by the TDB.

“Arabic is not an Indian language. It is not in the schedule of Indian languages in the Constitution of India. This language is studied more for reading, understanding and memorising the Holy Quran. The teaching of Arabic language is thus not for the religious and charitable purpose of the Hindus. The teaching of this language in the schools managed from the funds offered by the Hindu devotees in the temples is thus an inappropriate expense,” Kumar said in a statement.

The VHP alleged that this is yet another attack by the nominees of left front Kerala government upon the Hindus.

“Their money, offered by them to deities shall go for the teaching of Arabic language,” the VHP said.

Source: ANI