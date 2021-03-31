TDP alleges YSRCP’s hand in smuggling of human hair from Tirumala Temple

Amaravati: Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader CH Ayyanna Patrudu alleged involvement of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party in the illegal trafficking of human hair from the Tirumala Balaji Temple to other countries.

Patrudu said that the seizure of Rs 2 crore worth devotees’ hair by the Assam Rifles in the North East exposed the unlawful smuggling activities that went unchecked.

“From this, it is clear how the YSRCP leaders were running mafia even in human hair apart from sand, cement and liquor,” he said.

The TDP leader said the Jaganmohan Reddy led Government should give provide an explanation to the people of the state on why it failed to curb the hair mafia menace at the highly revered Tirumala temple.

“By indulging in such ungodly activities, the YSRCP leaders launched non-stop attacks on the sentiments of the Hindu devotees. It is unfortunate that the Jagan regime remained indifferent to the protection of the sanctity of the Seven Hills,” he said.

Patrudu pointed out that the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles caught smugglers and seized 120 bags of human hair belonging to Tirumala Temple.

“The seizure was made at the Mizoram border. The smugglers were transporting the hair to Myanmar and then to Thailand where it would be processed and shipped to China. The processed hair would be used in making wigs meant for trade worldwide,” he said.

The TDP leader said that when Rs 2 crore worth of hair was caught in just one catch, “it can be imagined how much more devotees’ hair was being looted and diverted every day from the sacred Balaji Temple.”

“Thousands of pilgrims and devotees from all over the word would visit and offer their hair as a symbol of devotion and respect to the Lord. The ruling party leaders were resorting to one violation after another to diminish the divinity of the temple,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust board of Lord Balaji temple of Tirumala has released a statement about the hair seized at the Myanmar border claiming that it cannot be linked to the illegal trafficking of human hair.

The statement issued by TTD said, ” TTD sells the hair on e-platform through international tenders. The highest bidder will be given the hair after paying GST. Whether the bidder has had international permissions for exports or imports or whether the bidder will sell the hair in any part of India — is not a matter related to TTD. Like in many temples of India, TTD sells the hair once in three months through e-tender. It is a routine process. If the concerned officials inform the names of companies smuggling the hair to us through an official channel, we will blacklist those companies.”