TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy suffers accident

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy met with a minor accident on Saturday when was returning to Hyderabad from Vijayawada. However no serious injuries have been reported till now.

The incident took place when Naidu’s eight-car convoy was crossing Choutuppal area near Nalgonda. A cow reportedly strayed to the middle of the road forcing the driver of the first escort vehicle to apply emergency brakes and this led to damaging of the other cars of the convoy.

This led to other cars in the convoy also coming to a sudden halt. The second car rammed into the first and the third escort vehicle was severely damaged.

According to the sources Chandrababu Naidu, who was in the fourth car, escaped unhurt.