TDP chief expresses shock over gas leak incident

Amaravati: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed shock over the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and urged residents of the city to take necessary precautions.

At least six people have died and around 100 hospitalised after gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam.

In a tweet, Naidu said leaders and cadre must be readily available to help people in distress.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) said in a tweet, “There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalapatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions”.

Source: PTI

