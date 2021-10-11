TDP criticises AP government over rising electricity bills

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member K. Kala Venkata Rao on Monday expressed concern over rising electricity bills and increasing power cuts and claimed that people of the state are facing multiple problems because of the wrong policies of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Venkata Rao termed it “laughable” that the government was asking people to reduce power consumption by stopping ACs at night and fans during the daytime. He alleged that no efforts were being made to increase power generation in the state.

“The chief minister’s greed for easy money and corruption at every level have pushed the power sector into debts. No wonder, the Government might even ask the people to eat only once a day since agriculture was stuck in a crisis,” the TDP leader remarked.

Addressing the media in Amaravati, Venkata Rao said that the Andhra Pradesh (AP) power sector got awards at the national level during the Chandrababu regime, however, he added that the entire power sector now was stuck in an intractable crisis.

“The thoughtless policies of the YSRCP regime have caused irreparable damage. They have pushed the State into darkness. It was pitiable that the people were being asked not to use ACs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The YCP rule has destroyed all sectors and all growth engines in the State economy,” the TDP politburo member said.

Furthermore, Venkat Rao recalled how Jaganmohan Reddy came to power by making a promise to the people that he would not hike power charges if voted to power. He alleged that after becoming the CM, Jagan Reddy started breaking this promise as well.

“In the last two and half years of his rule, current charges were hiked for over six times. Jagan Reddy was proving time and again that he was not the kind of a leader to stick to his word,” he stressed.