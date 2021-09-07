TDP demands AP govt to lift curbs on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Amaravati: TDP Spokesperson Pattabhi Ram demanded Andhra Pradesh government to lift curbs on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which were imposed as a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Condemning the decision of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government, he said, “We feel that it is a part of a larger conspiracy by Mr. Jagan Reddy to attack one particular religion”.

Leveling allegation against the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, he said that recently the death anniversary of Rajasekhara Reddy was celebrated without following COVID-19 protocols.

He questioned that when there is no protocol for YSRCP party programs and the death anniversary of Rajsekhara Reddy, why there is regulation for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations?

He revealed that the party has given a call to all party MLAs and incharges in all the 175 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh to organize the festival in a huge way by following COVID-19 protocol.

Andhra BJP intensifies protest against curbs

On Monday, state endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas warned the BJP against rousing communal passions, while BJP state president Somu Veerraju accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government of discrimination against Hindus.

Trouble has been brewing ever since the state government decided to not allow public celebrations for the 21-day festival starting September. The state government is citing the Covid pandemic and central government guidelines for its decision.

Objecting to the state government’s move, the BJP has begun protests to press its demand for public festivities to be held. On Sunday, the party had organized a protest in Kurnool where Veerraju was detained before being released later.

On Monday, BJP cadres organized protests at all the district headquarters across the state.