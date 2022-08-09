TDP files complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker against YSRCP MP 

New Delhi: A video involving the YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav, generated a lot of political heat with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lodging a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker against Madhav, demanding stringent action against him.

TDP MPs Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Kanakamedala Ravinda Kumar told media persons in New Delhi that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is only trying to divert the issue of its party MP and the party has become a master in diversion politics.

They said that YSRCP is always interested only in bailing out their party leaders from criminal cases, including Gorantla Madhav. They filed a complaint against the YSRCP MP with the Lok Sabha Speaker to this extent. “We are confident that the Lok Sabha speaker will act on our letter,” they added.

Instead of taking action against the MP, the YSRCP leaders are shamelessly blaming the TDP, Ram Mohan Naidu said. “If an MP is spared then tomorrow even a common man will resort to such activities and action can not be initiated against them. The party is utilising all kinds of weapons to safeguard the MP and the Government advisor, Sajjala Ram Krishan Reddy, has been changing tack every minute on this,” he added.

Kanakamedala Ravi Kumar asked why the video involving Madhav and the issue of the TDP national president, Chandrababu Naidu, is linked. “Where is the connection between the two? Not even an FIR is booked against Chandrababu Naidu, and the high court has dismissed the case. Still, the Government went in with an appeal against it. YSRCP has no ethics,” he maintained.

“In politics there are no enemies but only rivals. But after the YSRCP came to power the party has all the enemies but no rivals,” he observed. In what capacity Sajjala is holding media conferences. “He is just a government employee. Why is he responding on every issue,” Kanakamedala asked.