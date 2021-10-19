TDP headquarters ransacked, culprits alleged to be YSRCP workers

Hyderabad: A video of Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) headquarters being vandalised in Mangalagiri has garnered attention on social media. The ruling YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh is alleged to be involved in the vandalism.

The residence of TDP spokesperson Pattabhi Ram Kommireddi is also said to have been ransacked by YSRCP karyakarthas although there is no confirmation regarding the same.

It is however worth noting that the attack came mere hours after the national spokesman for Chandrababu Naidu led party, K Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy condemned the AP police serving a notice to former Dalit minister Nakka Anand Babu for “supporting the cause of AP youth.” Kommareddy further argued that the Jagan Mohan Reddy led government was apathetic as far the “ganja issue was concerned but his police officials did not think twice before serving a notice to a senior leader. The notice, he further claimed was proof of YSRCP’s inherent castism.