TDP lashes out at YSRCP over sale of ‘cheap liquor’ in AP

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party spokesperson Saptagiri Prasad on Thursday accused the ruling YSR Congress Party leaders of ‘selling cheap liquor brands’, and allegedly harming poor people in the state.

Prasad called out the government for allegedly allowing the sale of cheap liquor to “mint money”, and claimed that many people are as “numerous people continue to die” in Andhra Pradesh. He questioned chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on whether the latter is willing to explain “his inability” to undertake a Padyatra, through which Jagan reportedly planned to initiate a phased prohibition of liquor.

The TDP spokesperson stated that the chief minister’s “failure” had led to “floodgates” of cheap liquor being opened in the state. “Many poor persons were dying after drinking harmful cheap liquor brands and country-made arrack that were flowing everywhere” he alleged.

Prasad said that ruling YSRCP state government was “exposed” when it issued Government Order 57, according to which the liquor shop owners were offered incentives for increasing state revenue through sales and satisfactory services. “Was the ruling YSRCP not ashamed of passing such arbitrary GOs? This was totally contrary to the promise of the phased implementation of total prohibition,” he asked

The TDP leader also stated that the government is levying 20% tax on bars and restaurants and directing the revenue towards welfare schemes. “Former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu brought a number of jobs. Jagan Reddy is just bringing deadly cheap liquor brands. The YSRCP’s own companies were bringing their own harmful liquor brands, which could not be found even in a google search,” he added.

Prasad also flayed Jagan Mohan Reddy failing to fulfill promises made by him earlier. “The YSRCP came to power by getting the votes of poor people. Now, the same YSRCP Government was aiding and abetting the deaths of poor persons due to consumption of sanitizers, spirits, and cheap harmful liquor,” he added.

