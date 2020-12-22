TDP leader alleges YSRCP colours adorning police vehicles

Amaravati, Dec 22 : Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary and opposition leader Nara Lokesh objected to some police vehicles allegedly being adorned with Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) colours.

“Yet another betrayal of the people to give the ruling party colours to vehicles in the name of Disha Act that could not be used to save women from atrocities till now,” alleged Lokesh.

He claimed that some over-enthusiastic police personnel were crossing limits and may even go to the extent of changing police uniform colours into YSRCP ones in the future.

“Instead of wasting their time and energy on such unwelcome activities, police should focus on their basic duty to protect the people,” he said.

The TDP national general secretary said the ruling party is resorting to distasteful activities despite alleged backlash from the public and reminded that it suffered setbacks with respect to party colours on panchayat offices.

Almost two decades ago, around 2002, all school and college buses in the erstwhile united state changed their colours to yellow, many from blue to yellow.

Referring to the death of a specially-abled woman in Prakasam district, who was found burnt to death in her tri-cycle, Lokesh termed it a murder and alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not respond to that matter until now.

“The atrocities on women and girls were on the rise ever since YSRCP came to power by making empty promises to all sections of society,” he alleged.

Lokesh claimed that over 310 atrocities were committed on women, in Reddy’s regime.

However, Prakasam district police said the woman who was found dead in the tri-cycle committed suicide and identified her as Ummaneni Bhavani from Kammapalem, who worked for more than a year as a ward volunteer.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.