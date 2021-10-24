TDP leader criticizes YSRCP of ‘dragging his mother into cheap politics’

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary on Sunday slammed the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders for playing cheap politics by “dragging his mother into it.” The politician expressed concern that the people of Andhra Pradesh (AP) were suffering on all fronts because of the autocratic and dictatorial regime of chief minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

Addressing the media at Amaravati, Chowdary said that the chief minister and his ministers and MLAs were speaking out of frustration over the declining image of their party rule. “They were making a desperate bid to whip up feelings by making provocative statements along caste, community and even personal lines,” he remarked.

“The main opposition party has got just 23 MLAs but the ruling YSRCP leaders were hugely scared about its protests and activities against the policies of the present regime,” he claimed.

Chowdary questioned how the chief minister could boast of leading a strong government when they were getting shaken at every statement and protest of the TDP. “On the other hand, the ruling party was using their secret medical channels and paper to play malicious and dirty politics. The Ministers and MLAs were not able to engage with the people and the opposition in a healthy debate on their policies,” he alleged.

The TDP leader described the bail given to Pattabhi Ram as a big blow to the AP Police and stated “despite such strictures, some police officers were not changing their style and continuing to connive with the ruling party leaders. The law and order situation was deteriorating further and further with each passing day. The whole State was suffering irreparable damage because of the thoughtless activities of the Government.”

Objecting to the politics of ‘destruction’, Chowdary advised the ruling YSRCP leadership to bid goodbye to the vengeful policies and politics at least now. “Any further destruction and anarchy would cause huge damage so much so the State would be pushed into an intractable crisis,” he added.