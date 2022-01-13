TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra

Amaravati: A leader of Andhra Pradesh’s opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was hacked to death by unidentified persons in Guntur district on Thursday.

Thota Chandraiah (38) was murdered in the Gundlapadu village in Veldurthi mandal when he was going on a two-wheeler.

A group of assailants waylaid and attacked him with knives and sticks. The TDP leader died on the spot.

The incident led to tension in the village. Police registered a case of murder and launched a hunt for the assailants. Police intensified patrolling to prevent any untoward incident.

Chandraiah’s family members alleged that his political rivals were behind the killing.

TDP national president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the murder. He will be visiting the village later in the day to console the family of the slain leader.

The leader of opposition said under the anarchic rule of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) several TDP functionaries have lost their lives. He alleged that the YSRCP was resorting to killing the TDP leaders and workers who were raising their voice against the misrule.

Meanwhile, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh condemned Chandraiah’s murder. He alleged that the YSRCP faction had killed Chandraiah as he had been raising his voice against the ruling party’s atrocities.

Lokesh expressed concern that the general public and the opposition leaders had no safety ever since an heir to ‘murder politics’ became the chief minister in 2019.

The TDP leader said the chief minister and his party leaders had no idea how to impress the people by taking up development activities. Eventually, they started victimising all those who were questioning their inefficiency. Chandraiah has been serving as the TDP village unit president and his murder is highly condemnable.

Lokesh called upon the people to revolt and unitedly fight against the lawless mobs of the ruling YSRCP in Macherla segment. He said the TDP would extend all the required support to the Chandraiah’s family.