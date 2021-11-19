TDP leader to shave moustache, half-head till Naidu becomes CM

Hyderabad: TDP leader Kappera Srinivasulu has vowed to keep half his head and moustache shaved until Chandrababu Naidu comes back to power in the state. He took this unusual vow after the defeat of the party in civic body elections.

Kappeera held a slate that read “Jagan has to go and Babu has to come”, urging people to vote Naidu to power in 2024, replacing the current chief minister of the state YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He also alleged that the ruling YSRCP’s minister for Water Resources, Anil Kumar indulged in malpractice and bribed people to vote for them in the Nellore civic polls.

This statement comes at a time when former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that he will boycott assembly sessions for the rest of its term and will only return once he returns to the top post again.