TDP leader’s daughter gets assistance from Jagan government for study abroad

Amaravati: Daughter of a leader belonging to opposition TDP in Andhra Pradesh will receive financial assistance of Rs 84 lakh from the state government to realise her dream of pursuing higher education in the US.

Sailaja, daughter of Bodrothu Srinivasa Rao, a former sarpanch hailing from Sangam village in Vizianagaram district, is one of the beneficiaries under Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena, under which the government provides financial assistance to those who want to study abroad.

She is one among the 213 students who have been selected as beneficiaries of the scheme. A few days ago Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released the first installment of financial assistance under the scheme.

According to the TDP leader, his daughter Sailaja went to the US to pursue higher studies and to make ends meet, he had to take a huge loan, whose repayment was his biggest cause of worry. However, thanks to Chief Minister Jagan Reddy’s revolutionary schemes in the field of education, Srinivasa Rao’s daughter is all set to receive financial aid of over Rs 84 lakh over the next two years under the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Devana scheme.

Financial aid worth Rs 13,99,154 has been offered as the first instalment and a total of Rs 84 lakh financial help will be granted over the next two years, officials said.

Also Read TDP ridicules YSRCP leaders for contradictory reaction to Union budget

“My daughter studied at IIT in Hyderabad and went to the US. We took a loan for her education and were worried if we would ever be able to repay it. But today, my daughter got assistance via Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena Scheme. We will always be indebted to Jagananna. He is a revolutionary leader and for him welfare of the people is his only priority. Now, I want my daughter to complete her studies and return to Andhra Pradesh and contribute towards the state’s development,” said Srinivasa Rao.

Sailaja, who is currently pursuing her Masters from the University of Washington in Seattle, expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister. “Jagan garu, it is only because of you that students are able to pursue a privileged Masters degree like this. Thank you so much for this opportunity. This is among the top 100 universities of the world. I am really happy to be here,” she said.

Under the Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme, the state government fully reimburses tuition fees to SC, ST, BC and minority students up to Rs 1.25 crore and up to Rs 1 crore to EBC students who have secured ranks in top 100 Universities.

Similarly, 100 per cent tuition fee reimbursement would be made up to Rs 75 lakh to SC, ST, BC and minority students and up to Rs 50 lakh or 50 per cent of the tuition fee, whichever is less, for EBC students who secured admissions in the Universities ranked 100 to 200 as per the QS World University rankings.

The financial assistance comes in the form of reimbursement for aspects like airfare and visa fee. Following the students’ receipt of their immigration cards (I-94), the first payment will be made; the second, following the results of the first semester; and the third, following the completion of the second and third semesters. The criteria is that the candidate’s annual family income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh.