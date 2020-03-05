TDP to organize dharna against failures of TRS Govt.

A+ A-

Hyderabad: President of Telangana TDP, L Ramanna told the media persons that his party would organize a Dharna program at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park on 5th march to highlight the failures of the TRS Govt.

He also said that in the one day Dharna Program, all the senior leaders of the TDP will participate.

Mr Ramanna further told that TDP had staged Dharna on 7th December last year to remind TRS to fulfill its election promises. Despite this, the TRS Govt did not take any interest. It is making an attempt to conceal its failures under the guise of Rural and Urban development schemes. The TRS leaders are approaching the people and making lofty promises but the government is not interested in spending money on welfare measures.

He recalled that during the assembly elections of 2018, TRS had made 5 promises in its election manifesto and alleged that the opposition is a hindrance but so far not a single promise was fulfilled.

In the comprehensive survey conducted by the government, 10 lac youth were found to be unemployed. He alleged that the TRS Govt failed to provide unemployment allowance to the youths to the tune of Rs. 3016. It also failed to waive the loans of the farmers and to provide double bedroom houses to the poor.

He pointed out that the state budget has reached RS 1.7 lac crore but the Govt has borrowed Rs 2.5 lac crore as loans. He also blamed the TRS Govt that it is extending its support to the Modi Govt in the centre for fulfilling personal interests.

Member of Politburo of TDP R Chandrasekhar Reddy pointed out that 9.61 lac students are taking the Intermediate Examinations this year at many places the Hall Tickets were not issues to the students, against which the parents are staging a Dharna in front of the office of the board of intermediate education. He expressed his apprehension that this year also there is a scope of irregularities in the exam like last year.