TDP played key role in the development of Hyderabad: Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has claimed that his party had played key role in the development of Hyderabad.

Speaking at the annual party conclave, Naidu said Telegu Desam Party has completed 40 years. It was formed in 1983 by late N.T.Rama Rao.

Addressing during the Mahanadu, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister said after the bifurcation of the state, he worked hard for the development and progress of Andhra Pradesh state so that it also gets recognised on the world stage.

Chandrababu Naidu said whenever his party was in power, he dedicated himself 24 hours in the service of the public. He blamed the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh for harassing and falsely implicating cases against the members of the Telegu Desam Party.

Speaking about the Polavaram irrigation project, he demanded its immediate completion. He said that on completion of the project the water scarcity problem in Andhra Pradesh will be resolved.

He mentioned that during the tenure of Telegu Desam, 69 projects were started out of which 24 were completed and 32 lakh acres of agricultural land were provided with water.

He said that the YSRCP government had spent 1000 crores on the irrigation projects in the last two years but the state has not benefitted from it.