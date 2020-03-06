TDP stages dharna at Indira Park

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In order to expose the failures of the TRS Govt in fulfilling promises it had made during its election campaigns, a dharna was staged at Indira Park yesterday. TS president of TDP Mr L Ramanna (Politburo member R Chandrasekhar Reddy, Chairperson of Telugu Mahila Prof Jyothsna, Narsareddy, B Narsinglu, Durga Prasad and others participated in the Dharna program.

Prof Jyothsna told that women are not safe in TS and the TRS Govt has failed to protect them. It has granted liquor permissions on a mass scale due to which atrocities have increased. She criticized that the Govt is interested in earning money through liquor permits but it has no concern for women. Sofar Mahila Commission was not constituted.

CM of TS Mr KCR did not convene a single review meeting to review the problems faced by the women. She further told that the time has now come to tech the Govt a lesson.



R Chandrasekhar Reddy pointed out that TRS had promised to provide accommodation to 22 lac persons but so far it has allotted houses only to 30,000 people. He alleged that in order to collect commission new irrigation projects were constructed and KCR took huge loans. The Govt has decided to close down more than 3000 schools. He mentioned that KCR has double role. He forced the RTC strike to end by making many promises but later bus fares were enhanced. As a result the burden fell on the commuters.



He told the TDP leaders want to meet the CM. If he refuses to meet to resolve public issues, agitation would be intensified.