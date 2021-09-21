TDP state president accuses AP police of political vendetta, blames YSRCP

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president K Atchanaidu on Tuesday at Amaravati attacked the Andhra Pradesh (AP) police. In the press conference, he accused the police of being a silent spectator while attacks and atrocities were taking place along political lines in the state ever since the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government came to power.

Atchannaidu condemned the latest attack on the house of former Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and TDP leader Bathina Sarada at Kopparru village in Pedanandipadu mandal of Guntur district.

“The ruling party gangs set fire to the house and also motorcycles out of political vendetta,” he alleged. Additionally, he alleged that this attack was carried out under the guise of a procession taken up for the Ganesh immersion in the village.

In the press statement, the TDP leader strongly criticized the police for remaining silent without trying to prevent the attackers belonging to the ruling party. “The YSRCP’s anarchic and lawless activities began the day Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy took oath as the chief minister,” he added.

The TDP would not forget the ongoing attacks and it would pay back in the same coin to all those ruling YSRCP leaders and the erring police, Atchannaidu remarked. He further added that it has become fashionable in AP for the police to harass the victims and roll out a red carpet to the perpetrators of crimes and corruption.

Atchannaidu warned that the TDP would launch a statewide agitation if the police would not respect the laws and arrest the guilty in connection with the vandalism