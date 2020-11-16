TDP to field Panabaka Lakshmi in Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll

Amaravati, Nov 16 : Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced Panabaka Lakshmi as the party candidate for the forthcoming by-election to Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati (reserved) Parliamentary constituency.

Announcing the candidate in a video conference with party leaders from Tirupati, he called on all to strive hard for a TDP victory.

“The unchecked corruption of the YSRCP should be exposed before the public while explaining the development brought during the previous regime,” he told the party leaders.

Commenting on the Amaravati row, he said the ruling YSRCP allegedly killing the capital city led to the denial of job opportunities to youth.

“Farmers’ hopes were destroyed with the stalling of Polavaram project works. Industrialists were chased away from the state by threatening them for commissions and shares. The CM was not talking about the special category status at all,” he alleged.

“Over 185 industries were brought to the state only under the TDP regime. In the last one and half years, YSRCP could not bring a single industry or company,” he claimed.

Noting that land given to Amara Raja Infratech was taken back by the government, the former Chief Minister said: “No industrialist would dare enter AP after seeing the vindictive politics of the ruling party.”

The Tirupati seat fell vacant after sitting YSRCP member Balli Durga Prasad Rao succumbed to Covid in September.

Source: IANS

