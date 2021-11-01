TDP to ‘strongly oppose’ ruling YSRCP in upcoming municipal polls

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) at its strategy committee meeting presided over by party national president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that it “resolved to put an end to the reverse regime of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)” by strongly opposing it in the upcoming civic body elections that will be held on November 16.

The TDP called upon its cadres to make every effort to get its candidates elected in the elections to the 13 municipalities and municipal corporations for which the notification has been released. “The voters should rise and revolt against the ruling YSRCP without succumbing to its temptations and intimidations. There would be peace for the people only when the oppressive regime would be defeated,” the party stated in the press note.

Furthermore, the TDP leaders extended total support to the Maha Padayatra undertaken by the Amaravati farmers from ‘Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam’. “The People’s Capital had the potential to create robust economic development for all the 13 districts in the State and job opportunities for the youth. Jagan Reddy has turned an Rs. 2 lakh crore worth public asset into a non-performing asset,” TDP said.

Decrying the Government’s ‘lopsided priorities’, the TDP slammed the the Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government for creating much hype in the name of achievement awards without giving any importance to State formation day celebrations. The party added, “It was atrocious not to remember the sacrifices of Potti Sriramulu whose sacrifice made the linguistic states a reality.”

The Telugu Desam leaders claimed that the government made a counter-attack on the TDP leaders but ended up admitting that illegal ganja and drug trade is going on in the state. Earlier, cases that the TDP consider false were filed against the leaders for exposing the drug mafia.

“Now, all SPs were saying they would place a focus on drugs and ganja. The BBC itself said ganja was not seized on a massive scale ever before in the State,” TDP said.