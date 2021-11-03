TDP women wing president accuses YSRCP for rise in inflation

Hyderabad: Telugu Mahila state president Vangalapudi Anitha on Wednesday hit out at the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led Andhra Pradesh government for ‘financially crushing’ the common people to an extent where they were not able to celebrate a major festival like Diwali in the Telugu state.

Anitha asserted that the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities were sending shivers down the spine of the poor and middle class families. “Due to the economic bankruptcy under the YSRCP regime, the purchasing power of the common man has touched the lowest levels. AP was facing a severe financial crisis like no other state in the country,” she claimed.

Addressing the media in Amaravati, the TDP leader slammed the government for reportedly creating such a situation where the people were forced to live in darkness in a time of festival of lights.

“The rising prices of pulses and oils were giving heart attacks to the public. The inefficient government was imposing higher taxes even on dal and jaggery as it was unable to create wealth in the State,” the leader stated. Anitha deplored that the prices of all the vegetables were above Rs 50 and questioned how people could buy essential commodities and vegetables in such a situation.

“When the people were suffering, chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy was just watching the show like a spectator without holding any review. Instead of taking steps to reduce prices, the Government was adding more problems by imposing different taxes to increase inflation further,” she reportedly said according to the press release by TDP.

Furthermore, the TDP leader recalled that the petrol and diesel prices were the lowest in AP in the previous regime. However, the situation changed drastically now, she claimed. The fuel prices in AP are the highest compared to other States in the country, Anitha stated.