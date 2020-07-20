Tea shop owner introduces ‘corona special tea’, in high demand

Hyderabad: Coronavirus pandemic has hit the business activities in Telangana and elsewhere, however products with innovative ideas see good businesses these days.

A small tea shop owner in Hanamkonda Warangal has come up with an innovative idea of selling ‘corona special tea’ which is in high demand. People are seen standing in queues to buy the tea.

Taking advantage of COVID times, the tea shop owner has introduced a special tea which has become focus of attention of the customers and is in high demand.

This person runs a Tiffin centre at Ram Nagar, Hanamkonda. He is preparing the tea using ginger, cinnamon, and other ingredients which has become popular in the area. It has become more popular among employees of corporate companies who drink it on their way to office.

The tea is sold at Rs 10 per tea cup. The shop owner claims to maintain good hygiene. Some people who have tasted the tea told that they felt relief in sore throat after drinking the tea.

The tea shop owner revealed that earlier he used to sell 50 tea cups in a day but now he is selling 600 tea cups per day.

Source: Siasat news