Teach children to navigate through fake news: Vice Prez

New Delhi, July 27 : To deal with the menace of circulation of fake news, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday emphasised on the need to teach children to navigate through misinformation and fake news infesting the media landscape.

Addressing over 200 young participants at the ‘Times Scholars Event’ through video conferencing, the Vice President asked them to develop the ability to analyse and the courage to accept the truth and discard the lies.

Expressing disappointment over the fall in reading habit among children, the Vice President highlighted the need to teach children to be intelligent and discerning readers amid the limitless information available today.

“A well-read student is definitely better prepared to overcome the challenges in life,” he said.

Quoting late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Naidu asked the students to “aim high and dream high”.

Further describing the qualities required to realise one’s dreams, the Vice President listed self-discipline, hard work, sincerity, perseverance and the ability to maintain equanimity in all situations as very important aspects.

Observing that the disruption in academic schedules caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has caused anxiety and stress among many students, the Vice President advised them to not get disturbed by the events which are beyond one’s control.

“All of you are young and need to develop a strong emotional quotient and the ability to weather the ups and downs in life,” Naidu told the students.

He also advised them to practice Yoga regularly to improve their physical fitness, mental equilibrium and overcome stress and anxiety.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.