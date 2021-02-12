Teach Oppn a lesson, KTR asks TRS cadre to focus on membership drive to

TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao today exhorted the people and party leadership to teach a fitting lesson to the opposition parties for criticising the KCR Government with false charges.

He accused the BJP and the Congress leaders of creating confusion and panic among people with religious and caste politics. Tell them a fitting lesson by getting support of people through a membership drive and vie for addressing the local issues.

The Minister stated that the people will teach them a lesson for talking in a belittling manner. He was addressing a TRS extended meeting at Siricilla, his segment, and began membership drive. The opposition cheap remarks against chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are not to be tolerated, KTR warned.

KTR challenged the Congress and the BJP leaders to show if their ruling states are implementing any welfare schemes like that in Telangana. Arun Jaitley had appreciated KCR as a an agitator to achieve statehood and a better administrator, he said. The Congress rulers failed to give 6 hour power continuously and the TRS Government is offering 24 hrs free power he claimed. Union ministers and the central leaders come here and appreciate our programs. However the local leaders of the opposition are trying to blame our government for false prestige.

They are pretending that they could not understand development and welfare being implemented in a big way in Telangana state he claimed. Cheap tricks and vote bank politics cannot work as the TRS Government is all set for welfare and development KTR said.

He cited some schemes as the best examples in the country like Kalyan Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu, Bhima, KCR kits, Rs 20 lakh for foreign studies, Rythu Vedika, Mission Bhagiratha, Kakatiya, pensions and others. The TRS has 20 years vast history and is to increase its membership through a drive by February end. KCR had fought the pitched battle against the centre for statehood as Andhra rulers undeveloped our region he said.

The Congress chief ministers had deliberately ignored the Telangana region in all sectors he charged. He took serious exception to the successive governments for pushing Telangana backward in all fields. KTR instructed the party leaders and activists to increase their membership by making household visits.

Inform about our welfare schemes to the rural pockets and win their hearts the TRS leader said. BJP is confused itself after winning a few seats and face people ire, he said. Our welfare schemes are ideal as they reach all sections and we will win future polls he hoped.

Source: NSS