Teachers Day: Shraddha Kapoor thanks yoga guru for ‘life changing journey’

Mumbai, Sep 5 : Actress Shraddha Kapoor says practicing yoga has been a magical and life-changing journey for her.

Shraddha opened up about her yoga experience on the occasion of Teacher’s Day on Saturday, while thanking her yoga guru Nishtha Bijlani.

“Started yoga with @nishtabijlani on 25th of June and it has been a magical and life changing journey,” the actress wrote on Instagram along with photos that give a glimpse from her yoga routine.

“We have been practicing Kriyas (internal cleansing techniques), aasanas (hatha yoga), restorative yoga (rested with props), pranayama and guided relaxation/ shavasana,” she added.

On the film front, she will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.