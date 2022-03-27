Teachers geared up to launch hunger strike for saving Urdu medium schools

Nizamabad: The government and private teachers led by former corporator Mohammad Abdul Muqeet have launched a hunger strike for the past 3 days. They made their representation to the government through a postcard yesterday demanding appointments in Urdu medium schools.

These teachers are geared up to launch their hunger strike for saving the Urdu medium schools.

The teachers accuse the state government of conspiring to end the Urdu medium schools by avoiding appointments in them. As a result, the number of students is decreasing in Urdu medium schools.

The teachers say that if the government makes appointments in Urdu medium schools the number of students will increase.

Under the program of “Manabadi Manna School” while the government is adopting Government schools for implementing development schemes it is deliberately ignoring the Urdu medium schools from these schemes, they said.

Syed Kaiser a Congress party leader has extensively toured Urdu medium schools across Nizamabad. He said that there are a large number of students in every school which are teachers deficient. “There is a lack of basic amenities (Drinking water, Washrooms and furniture) in these schools and in some schools the students are forced to sit on the floor. The quality of mid-day meals is extremely poor, to say the least,” he said.

Mohammed Abdul Muqeet alleged that the government is only patronizing Telugu and English medium schools and avoiding Urdu medium schools deliberately simply by not making new appointments in these schools.

“Through GO 317 the teachers from Urdu medium schools were transferred during the academic year which adversely affected the education of students,” he said.

“We appreciate the government initiative for setting up minority residential schools but it should not be at the cost of ignoring the Urdu medium schools,” he said.