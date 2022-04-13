Teacher’s sacking sparks tension at a private school in old city

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at a private school at Kishan Bagh area in the old city after several parents and students staged a protest against the removal of a male teacher from the service.

In order to control the mob the police resorted to lathicharge in which few students sustained injuries.

On Wednesday morning several parents and students arrived at Gowtham Model school Kishan Bagh branch and enquired about the sudden sacking of Mohammed Ismail, a teacher.

Meanwhile there was an altercation between the parents and the management over the issue,since the students did not get the satisfactory reply over the removal of the teacher upon which the management of the school informed the police.

Commotion prevailed at school after students spotted policemen in the premises and they became agitated. The police resorted to lathi charge after there were attempts to gherao the vehicle of the school chairman.

“The act of sudden sacking of a senior teacher has left students in a lurch, there shall be an explanation behind the action of the management” said Kauser Fatima, a parent.

The teacher Mohammed Ismail said that “On Wednesday morning I received a text message from the school authorities saying that I have been sent on unpaid leave and the reason was not mentioned, though I am working with the school for the past 14 years the sudden action has troubled me and my students too”

The Bahadurpura police are investigating the issue.