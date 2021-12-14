Team behind ‘Batwoman’ to develop ‘Gotham Knights’ series for CW

Washington: The CW is looking to further build on its DC comics-inspired programming slate with ‘Gotham Knights’, a drama in the works from ‘Batwoman’ executive producers Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux and the show’s executive story editor Natalie Abrams.

According to Deadline, the project comes from Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions, which is behind the CW’s Arrowverse, and Warner Bros. TV, where the company is based.

Written by Abrams, Fiveash and Stoteraux, ‘Gothom Knights’ is based on ‘Gotham Knights’ characters from the DC comics created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader.

As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviours known as the Gotham Knights.

Fiveash and Stoteraux will serve as executive producers alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Abrams co-executive produces. ‘Gotham Knights’ will be produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Fiveash and Stoteraux have served as executive producers/writers on ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘Batwoman’, as well as co-executive producers/writers on ‘Gotham’.

Abrams is a former entertainment journalist-turned-TV-writer, whose credits include ‘Batwoman’, ‘Supergirl’ and ‘All American’, as per Deadline.