Team Nadda: Shah says BJP not a party but an ‘idea’

New Delhi, Sep 26 : After the new team of BJP President J.P. Nadda was announced, Union Home Minister and Nadda’s predecessor Amit Shah said that “BJP is not a party but an idea” while congratulating the new team members.

Meanwhile, many of those who were replaced today posted customary “thank you” notes on social media but others remained mum.

“Best wishes to all newly-appointed national officials. BJP is not just a party but an idea, which is constantly moving for the welfare of every class. I believe this new team under the guidance of Narendra Modi and Nadda’s leadership will strengthen this idea even further,” Shah tweeted.

After being replaced, former BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav put out a small message on Twitter: “Congratulations to the newly-appointed office-bearers of BJP. Grateful to the party leadership for providing me the opportunity to serve for one term as Gen Sec.”

Saroj Pandey too thanked the party. However, many like Uma Bharti or Rahul Sinha have maintained a stoic silence so far on them being replaced.

The much anticipated Team Nadda was released where there has been a major overhaul with big names like Ram Madhav, Muralidhar Rao, Uma Bharti, Om Mathur being dropped while giving a chance to new faces like C.T. Ravi, and Tejasvi Surya. Even turncoats like Mukul Roy, Anupam Hazra and Tom Vadakkan have found a place in his team.

Source: IANS

