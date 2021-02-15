Tearful Madhya Praadesh w-k Naman Ojha quits all domestic cricket

Indore, Feb 16 : Former India player Naman Ojha on Monday announced tearful retirement from all forms of cricket in India but remained open to playing overseas, including in the T20 franchise leagues.

Ojha, a wicketkeeper-batsman, played one Test, one ODI, two T20 Internationals for India and 146 first-class games mostly for Madhya Pradesh and Central Zone.

“I would like to announce my retirement from international and BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India)/MPCA (Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association) domestic first-class cricket. After 20 years in first-class cricket and many more during the junior competitions, I feel it’s time for me to move on. It was a long journey and wonderful phase of my life,” wrote the 37-year-old Ojha on twitter.

“I’m grateful to all who supported me in achieving dream of playing for my country and State – my coaches, trainers, physios and selectors, my captains and teammates, my family and well wishers, and MPCA, BCCI and my IPL teams,” he added.

The right-handed batsman has also played 113 matches in the Indian Premier Premier. He hinted that he is open to playing in foreign leagues.

“If given an opportunity, shall continue to play cricket abroad. A big thank to all who helped me reach my goals,” he said as he read a prepared statement on his mobile phone while wearing dark glasses to hide his tears. He stuttered as he read the retirement statement.

