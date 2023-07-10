‘Tearless’ onions to hit supermarket shelves in Australia

In addition, these compounds continue to reduce after they are harvested, compared to regular onions where these compounds increase over time, which means that they become more tearless over time.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th July 2023 3:04 pm IST
Onions
Representative Image

Canberra: Australian supermarket giant Woolworths on Monday announced that the country’s first batch of “tearless” onions will hit the shelves in stores across New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory from Wednesday until September.

“The unique onion variety is exactly as the name implies, an onion that’s less likely to make you cry when you cut it,” Xinhua news agency quoted Woolworths as saying in a statement.

Also Read
Telangana: Tomato prices to come down by July end

According to the statement, the tearless variety contains fewer natural chemicals and enzymes, also known as volatile compounds, that can cause tears and irritation.

MS Education Academy

In addition, these compounds continue to reduce after they are harvested, compared to regular onions where these compounds increase over time, which means that they become more tearless over time.

Woolworths noted that the tearless onions were developed over decades using natural methods, including cross-breeding existing onion varieties, and they taste less pungent yet slightly sweeter than regular brown onions.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th July 2023 3:04 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button