Tech-based construction company Brick&Bolt launches operations

Hyderabad: Brick&Bolt, a tech-enabled construction company, launched operations here today. The operations hope to tap into Hyderabad’s emerging real estate market which would work alongside the company’s presence in Bengaluru and Mysore.

The company aims to simplify the process for people unaware of the construction business by making it transparent. It also ensures zero overhead costs and is enabling timely project deliveries to suit their customer’s needs, Brick&Bolt officials said at a press conference on Monday. Customers who use the platform can save 10 to 15% of their time in the whole project duration as opposed to people who rely on traditional contractors, they said.

The company provides design-to-build services and aids first-time home builders right from design, foundation till the completion of the project. Brick&Bolt hopes to help working professionals, business people, and landowners in their construction needs.

“Hyderabad is one step further in our vision of bringing tech-enabled construction to all Indian cities. We have seen from experience that for customers’ value is derived not only from saving money but also from saving time, improving processes and making the entire construction hassle-free,” said Jayesh Rajpurohit, co-founder and CEO, Brick&Bolt, at a press conference here.

During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brick&Bolt introduced ‘Contactless Construction’ to ensure customers’ safety through social distancing while simultaneously allowing them to track the progress of their homes through its tech platform. So far, the company has completed over 150 projects in Bengaluru and Mysore and have an expansion plan in four more cities in the next two years.

Brick&Bolt was founded in 2018 and is currently in the process of trying to solidify its presence in South Indian real estate markets.